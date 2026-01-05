Walleye Secure 10th Straight Victory with Win over Bloomington

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye capped off the weekend with a 4-1 win over the Bloomington Bison at the Huntington Center, securing the team's 10th win in a row. Dylan Moulton got his first goal of the season, Nate Roy scored the goal that would end up being the game-winner, Riley McCourt scored on the power play, Tanner Dickinson got credit for an empty net goal and two assists, and Carter Gylander stopped 33 of 34 shots he faced from Bloomington.

How it Happened:

It took 15 minutes for the Walleye to finally strike first, as Dylan Moulton recorded his first goal of the season to put Toledo up 1-0. Jacob Truscott and Tanner Dickinson got the assists on the goal.

Toledo took a penalty for a trip with 16 seconds to go in the first period, putting Bloomington on their first power play of the day. The power play stretched into the second period, as the first ended with Toledo leading the game 1-0 and outshooting the Bison 11-4.

The Walleye killed off the penalty and went on a power play soon after as a result of a Bloomington tripping penalty at the 1:52 mark of the second but did not convert.

Toledo took another trip to the box at the 8:37 mark of the second period on a holding call, giving Bloomington their second power play opportunity of the day. Nate Roy scored his 6th goal of the season as Toledo's penalty expired, putting the Walleye up 2-0 at the 10:50 mark of the second. Tanner Palocsik and Will Hillman got the assists on the goal.

Bloomington got on the board with six minutes to go in the second as Nikita Sedov notched a goal past Carter Gylander. Toledo went on a power play not much later, as Bloomington took a holding call with 5:16 to go in the period. Riley McCourt scored on the power play with 3:31 to go in the second period.

Toledo took a tripping call with 25 seconds to go in the second period, setting Bloomington up on the power play to close the second period and heading into the third. Toledo outshot Bloomington 13-10 at the end of the second, holding a 3-1 lead.

The scoresheet was clean through the third period until Bloomington won a faceoff back into their own empty net with 38 seconds to go in the game. Tanner Dickinson got credit for the goal as the opposing center taking the faceoff, unassisted.

Toledo's power play finished the day 1-for-2, and the penalty kill went 3-for-3 for a second consecutive game. The Walleye outshot the Bison 34-21 on their way to the 4-1 victory

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Nate Roy (GWG)

2 - F Tanner Dickinson (1 G, 2 A)

3 - D Dylan Moulton (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have a few days off before they return to action on Friday, January 9th against the Iowa Heartlanders at the Huntington Center. Toledo holds a 5-1-0-0 record over the Heartlanders, winning their last four against them when the two teams faced off in four consecutive games. Puck drop for Friday's home game is set for 7:15 PM.







