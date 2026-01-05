Sedov Scores in Loss to Toledo

Toledo, Ohio - Nikita Sedov scored his third goal of the season and Dryden McKay earned 30 saves, but the Bloomington Bison lost 4-1 to the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center on Sunday evening.

Neither team looked like it was finishing a three-games-in-three-days-stretch, despite both doing so, and the first period began with rapid pace. Two minutes in, Chongmin Lee set up Jonny Evans across the width of the zone for a chance in front, but Evans collided with the net and did not register a shot on goal- he did not return to the game. About a minute later, McKay made a stick save through traffic to settle down a Toledo try and Shane Ott was stopped on a deflection at the other side of the ice. Back-and-forth play resumed and McKay denied a wraparound bid at the 13:52 mark. Cooper Moore and Lou-Felix Denis created a give-and-go play up the boards but were held off seconds later. Near the halfway point, Ayden MacDonald came up with one of the best looks of the game but shanked a rebound wide of the net and Toledo found success soon after. Bloomington lost an offensive-zone faceoff and allowed a seam pass to connect behind its defense to begin a scoring sequence. McKay stopped the breakaway opportunity but the Bison could not get puck control and the Walleye scored with five minutes and 17 seconds remining in the period. A tripping penalty with 16 seconds left in the frame gave Bloomington the first powerplay of the contest, and it would carry over into the second with the Bison in a 1-0 deficit on the scoreboard and an 11-4 shot disadvantage.

Denis dove to break up a two-man breakaway for the shorthanded Walleye on the carryover penalty and seconds after it expired without a Bison goal, the visitors were called for a tripping infraction of their own. McKay earned credit for four saves on the penalty kill, including a point-blank blocker stop and two cross-zone one-timers. Bloomington had momentum upon successfully completing the kill and Matt Hubbarde created a Toledo scramble with two steals in offensive ice. The Bison drew a penalty and saw multiple chances for Ayden MacDonald and Chongmin Lee in front of the net, but the Walleye completed the kill and scored off a rush 13 seconds after returning to full strength. Sedov answered under four minutes later from Mark Kaleinikovas and Lee to cut the deficit in half at 14:16, but less than two minutes later the Walleye scored on the powerplay to go up 3-1. Before the end of the second, the home squad was guilty of tripping and for a second-straight time, Bloomington would begin a period on a truncated powerplay.

The powerplay was held off but the Bison continued to push for offense and Ott was stopped on a net-front drive set up by Brett Budgell just over two minutes in. Locking things down in his own zone, Theo Calvas blocked a slap shot on the next Toledo drive in just his second game of the season after returning from injury. McKay made a quick glove snare off a turnover to keep his team within reach six minutes into the period and followed it up with another series of positionally sound stops. The Bison sustained pressure through the halfway point and hemmed the Walleye into their own end on multiple icing whistles but were ultimately forced out. Still searching for a second tally and stymied on the scoreboard, Bloomington ramped up physical play and created chaos in the offensive zone around the 13-minute mark. All future efforts were denied as Toledo held onto its lead and added an empty-net goal off a Bison faceoff win at center ice to cement the 4-1 final. Bloomington was credited with just 21 shots on goal and McKay turned aside 30 of the 33 shots that he faced.

