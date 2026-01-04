Braden Doyle Returned from Loan by AHL Chicago Wolves

The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves announced today that David Gagnon has been reassigned to Greensboro. Doyle will join the team for their Sunday afternoon game in Charleston, SC against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Doyle was reassigned on Monday, December 29, and spent the week with the AHL club in Chicago. The rookie defenseman has played 9 games for the Wolves this season and 7 games with the Gargoyles. He returned to Greensboro for three games in December after spending 50 days with the Wolves.

The Gargoyles continue their eight-game road trip in Charleston, closing out their regular season series with the Stingrays. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







