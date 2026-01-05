Cronin's Three Points Helps Mariners Snap Skid

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Six different Mariners registered multi-point games, led by Robert Cronin's goal and two assists.

The Mariners struck early to take a 1-0 lead when Liam Gorman deflected James Marooney's shot past Ben Gaudreau at 2:09, Gorman's first goal as a Mariner. Trois-Rivieres responded on Riley Kidney's one-timer at 6:02, taking a feed from Israel Mianscum below the goal line. Late in the frame, the Mariners grabbed the lead back on a net drive by Linus Hemstrom, pulling it around Gaudreau's pad at 17:40.

Maine tacked on three more goals in the second period to open a 5-1 lead. Jaxon Bellamy joined the rush and wristed his third goal of the season past Gaudreau's glove at 4:45 to make it a 3-1 game, before Andrew Nielsen's power play goal at 9:46 put the Mariners up three. Xander Lamppa would make it a 5-1 game at 17:45 when his wrister from the left wing beat Gaudreau's stick side. The Lions' Anthony Poulin scored a late 6-on-5 goal during a delayed Maine penalty, but the Mariners carried a three goal lead into the third.

The only goal of the third was scored by Cronin at 10:24, when Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jacob Perreault worked to set him up on the back door for his third point of the day. Luke Cavallin stopped 22 of 24 Lions shots for his 10th win of the season, and his second in as many tries against his former team.

The Mariners (12-10-4-1) head to Reading, PA for three games against the Reading Royals next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, returning to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 16th for a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The second of two Portland Pirates Nights is Saturday, January 17th at 6 PM, also against Worcester.

