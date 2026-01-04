Americans Look to End Road Skid

Colby McAuley of the Allen Americans fights with the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Allen Americans, Credit: Julianne, Tahoe Knight Monsters) Colby McAuley of the Allen Americans fights with the Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to bounce back after a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on Saturday night in Lake Tahoe. The Americans have dropped three straight road games. Allen is now tied with Wichita for fourth place in the Mountain Division. The final game of the series with the Knight Monsters is this afternoon at 5:05 PM CST

Heartbreaking Loss: The Allen Americans dropped their second game in a row to Tahoe with a 4-3 loss on Saturday night. Much like Friday night's game, Tahoe scored first and early in the game as Olivier LeBlanc lit the lamp at the 1:25 mark with his second of the season. Harrison Blaisdell tied the score with a power play goal at 8:34 of the first. Both teams traded goals in the second period with Danny Katic scoring his 11th of the year. Tahoe tied it again with 1:18 to go in the second period which meant an even hockey game headed to the final frame. After Tahoe grabbed their second lead of the game, the Americans found themselves in trouble again until Brayden Watts tied the game for the third time with his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Tahoe put pressure on the Americans late in the period keeping the puck in the Allen zone, and with 14 seconds to go Casey Bailey did it to the Americans again, scoring his14th goal of the season, sending the Americans to their third straight road loss.

New Streak: After having his season-high nine-game point streak snapped on Friday night, Sam Sedley started a new point streak assisting on Harrison Blaisdell's first period power play goal with his team-leading 19th assist of the season.

Power Play Back on Track: After having their six-game power play goal streak snapped on Friday night, the Americans got back on the board with a power play goal on Saturday going 1-for-6. Power Play moved up a notch to 16th overall in the league at 18.1 % (19-for-105).

Back-to-Back: Goalie David Tendeck appeared for the second straight game, after coming in for Marco Costantini in relief on Friday night, Tendeck got the start on Saturday night stopping 32 shots in the loss. The defeat ended his two-game winning streak. Marco Costantini is expected to get the start on Sunday afternoon.

Comparing Allen and Tahoe

Allen Americans

Overall: 14-12-3-0

Home: 8-4-1-0

Away: 6-8-2-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (28) Brayden Watts

Goals: (12) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (3) Harrison Blaisdell and three others

Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (13) Sam Sedley

+/- (+9) Andre Anania

PIM's (65) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Overall: 18-11-1-2

Home: 10-6-0-1

Away: 8-5-1-1

Last 10: 5-3-0-2

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Points: (34) Sloan Stanick

Goals: (15) Sloan Stanick

Power Play Goals: (5) Casey Bailey

Assists: (19) Casey Bailey and Sloan Stanick

Power Play Assists: (7) Luke Adam

+/-: (+14) Nate Kallen and Kevin Wall

PIM's (42) Samuel Mayer

