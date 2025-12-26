Oilers Postpone December 26 Game against Kansas City

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Friday in conjunction with the ECHL the postponement of tonight's Dec. 26 game against the Kansas City Mavericks due to a strike organized by the Pro Hockey Players Association.

The PHPA's decision to force all ECHL players to go on strike means the Oilers must postpone tonight's game against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Oilers are working to have a team on the ice for their next regularly scheduled home game.

The ECHL released the following statement on Friday, and created a webpage with information about its last, best and final offer here.

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."

The Oilers and Mavericks will play this postponed game at a rescheduled date that will be announced in the future. All tickets will be honored for the reschedule date.

Fans with questions about tickets can reach the Oilers office at 918-632-7825.







