Saturday's Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays Game Postponed
Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announce that Saturday night's game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. between the Solar Bears and the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC has been postponed due to the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) player strike.
The following is a statement from the ECHL:
"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."
For more information, visit ECHL.com/CBA
