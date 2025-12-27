ECHL Transactions - December 26

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 26, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

C.J. Walker, F

Greenville:

Carter McPhail, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Delete Sullivan Mack, F Recalled by Hartford

Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford

Jacksonville:

Delete Redmond Savage, F Recalled by Rochester

Delete Matteo Costantini, F Recalled by Rochester

Maine:

Delete Jackson Edward, D Recalled to Providence by Boston

Tahoe:

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Sloan Stanick, F Recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Wichita:

Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Add Lucas Vanroboys, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G Recalled by Bridgeport







