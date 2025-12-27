ECHL Transactions - December 26
Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 26, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
C.J. Walker, F
Greenville:
Carter McPhail, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Delete Sullivan Mack, F Recalled by Hartford
Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford
Jacksonville:
Delete Redmond Savage, F Recalled by Rochester
Delete Matteo Costantini, F Recalled by Rochester
Maine:
Delete Jackson Edward, D Recalled to Providence by Boston
Tahoe:
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Sloan Stanick, F Recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Wichita:
Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Add Lucas Vanroboys, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G Recalled by Bridgeport
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2025
- Stingrays Game Saturday Night Postponed as Result of Player Strike - South Carolina Stingrays
- Saturday's Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays Game Postponed - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Game Tonight at Wichita Has Been Postponed - Allen Americans
- Games Scheduled for December 26 and 27 Postponed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tonight's Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen Game Postponed - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gargoyles Game Postponed - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Heartlanders Game Postponed: Meet Bluey Event Planned Tonight at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- PHPA Initiates Work Stoppage - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Issues Statement on Collective Bargaining agreement with PHPA - ECHL
- Maine Mariners Weekend Games Postponed - Maine Mariners
- Please Read for a Statement from the ECHL About Collective Bargaining with the PHPA - Norfolk Admirals
- Friday Night's Wheeling at Toledo Game Postponed - Wheeling Nailers
- Tonight's Cyclones Game vs. K-Wings Postponed as Result of ECHL Player Strike - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Postpone December 26 Game against Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Carson Golder Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- December 26th Game at Greenville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.