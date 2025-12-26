Gargoyles Game Postponed

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







We wanted to provide a statement from the ECHL about collective bargaining with the PHPA and the union's decision to force all ECHL players to go on strike. The union's decision to force our players to stop working means that we have to postpone tonight's game against the Norfolk Admirals. We're working to have a team on the ice for our next regularly scheduled game.

To get important information about our last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website.

Statement from the ECHL:

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."

The Gargoyles released the following statement in a post to their community:

Dear Fans,

Why We're Writing

On December 26, the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) forced all ECHL players, including the Greensboro Gargoyles, to stop working. Their action will require us to postpone tonight's game.

Our hope is that the PHPA brings the ECHL's last, best and final offer - which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams - to its members for a full vote so that players return to their clubs.

In the interim, our front office is working to bring in new players so that our team can return to the ice as soon as possible.

You can find the latest information on bargaining below.

What To Do If You Have Schedule or Ticket Questions

The ECHL will try to keep as many scheduled games as possible during the current strike.

We will be making these decisions with as much advance notice as possible and the best way to check on the status of a game will be by visiting gargoyleshockey.com, which will be updated daily.

If you have questions about upcoming games or ticket exchanges, you can also contact info@gargoyleshockey.com or (336) 365-0295.

What to Expect Next

The ECHL is proud of our teams - and especially the players - who work hard to put a fun, competitive, and entertaining product on the ice and give back to the communities we serve, and we wanted to make sure you had the latest information.

We remain hopeful that parties can reach an agreement that allows hockey to return to the ice as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and continued support during this time and will share updates as they become available.

Thank you for standing with the Greensboro Gargoyles and the ECHL.

Sincerely,

Greensboro Gargoyles







