PHPA Initiates Work Stoppage

Published on December 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN- The Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) has initiated a work stoppage, resulting in tonight's game versus Indy at the Coliseum being postponed. The latest information on bargaining can be found here: ECHL.com/cba.

The ECHL intends to play as many scheduled games as possible during this players' strike. If two scheduled teams can roster enough players, the games will be played as scheduled. If not, the contest will be postponed with an attempt to reschedule at a later date. The ECHL will be making these decisions with as much advance notice as possible. Visit ECHL.com for daily updates.

Statement from the ECHL

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer - an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work."

In addition to player salaries, the ECHL would continue to cover 100 percent of player costs for fully furnished housing, Utility/internet costs, medical, and dental benefits.

"We want to play hockey," said Vice President of Operations/Co-Owner Stephan Franke. "The ECHL made the PHPA a fair offer early Christmas morning and the PHPA did not take it to the players for a vote. We are committed to our fans and the Fort Wayne community to bring Komet hockey back to the Coliseum as soon as possible."

Updates From ECHL

On December 26, the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) forced all ECHL players, including the Komets to stop working. Their action will likely require us to postpone games.

Our hope is that the PHPA brings the ECHL's last, best and final offer - which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams - to its members for a full vote so that players return to their clubs.

In the interim, our front office is working to bring in new players so that our team can return to the ice as soon as possible.

You can find the latest information on bargaining here (and below).

What To Do If You Have Schedule or Ticket Questions

The ECHL will try to keep as many scheduled games as possible during the current strike.

We will be making these decisions with as much advance notice as possible and the best way to check on the status of a game will be by visiting www.komets.com which will be updated daily.

Tickets, including season tickets for any postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled game date.

If you have questions about upcoming games or tickets, you can also contact the Komets at (260) 483-0011.

Single-game purchasers, all tickets for the postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game date.

Single-game tickets can also be exchanged at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for any future Komets home game this season, including playoffs based upon availability.

Refunds will also be available for those that purchased single-game tickets from your original point of purchase.

What to Expect Next

The ECHL is proud of our teams - and especially the players - who work hard to put a fun, competitive, and entertaining product on the ice and give back to the communities we serve, and we wanted to make sure you had the latest information.

We remain hopeful that parties can reach an agreement that allows hockey to return to the ice as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and continued support during this time and will share updates as they become available.

Thank you for standing with the Komets and the ECHL.







