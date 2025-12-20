Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime

The Indy Fuel visited the Memorial Coliseum for the first time this season on Friday.

Indy got on the board first with a power-play goal at 6:19 for the only goal of the first period. In the second period, the Komets answered with a power-play goal of their own when Austin Magera lit the lamp at 4:50 from Jalen Smereck and Matt Brown.

After a scoreless third period, the game was decided in overtime as Indy's Owen Robinson roofed the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson at 1:13 to give Indy a 2-1 win. Jonsson finished with 20 saves.







