Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Indy Fuel visited the Memorial Coliseum for the first time this season on Friday.
Indy got on the board first with a power-play goal at 6:19 for the only goal of the first period. In the second period, the Komets answered with a power-play goal of their own when Austin Magera lit the lamp at 4:50 from Jalen Smereck and Matt Brown.
After a scoreless third period, the game was decided in overtime as Indy's Owen Robinson roofed the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson at 1:13 to give Indy a 2-1 win. Jonsson finished with 20 saves.
