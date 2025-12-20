Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 20th - Game 28/72
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-10-2-0, 32 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (11-9-2-1, 26 pts) on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m.
The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 31st for a 4:00 p.m. New Year's Eve Pajama Party game featuring FREE kids tickets, a balloon drop and more!
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 28 of the regular season with victories in four-straight and six of their last seven games for a record of 15-10-2-0, 32 points. Prior to the series opener 2-1 overtime win over Adirondack on Wednesday, they took four of a possible six points, winning the last two games of a three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals.
The Royals have dropped their last four road games (0-4-0), with a win in one of their last seven road games (1-6-1) and six wins in their 13 road games overall.
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (11) and points (23) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Thunder:
Adirondack has opened their regular season 11-8-3-1 for 26 points and have dropped three of their last four games, with a point in five of their last seven games overall (4-2-1). Prior to the series opener overtime loss to the Royals on Wednesday, the Thunder split a two-game series with Wheeling, taking the second of the two games on Saturday, December 13th, 3-1.
ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (11-8-3-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (7), assists (12) and points (20).
- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025
- Khazheyev Finishes 34 Save Win in First Career Shutout - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mavericks Fall to Grizzlies - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Drop Second of Week in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 20th - Game 28/72 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Score Season High 7 Goals in Road Victory at KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Bison Stumble Against Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Record Fifth Consecutive Win In 4-2 Victory Over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Sail Past Admirals in 3-2 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Thump Bison, Earn Road Win Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Power-Play Goal Sinks Admirals in 3-2 Setback - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Take Home an Overtime Win on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Teasdale Leads the Lions to Victory with a Two-Goal Night - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- South Carolina Blanks Orlando, 2-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Toledo, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Teasedale's Pair Leads Lions over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Scores Three Straight to Down Florida - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Blanked in Greensboro, 3-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Place Arvils Bergmanis on Team Suspension - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Add Pair of Skaters Ahead of Holiday Break - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov - Florida Everblades
- Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 20th - Game 28/72
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 19th - Game 27/72
- Johannes Nets OT Game-Winner, Royals Win Fifth-Straight at Home, Down Thunder, 2-1
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 6-1 Combined Record, in December 13-14 DVHL Slate