Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 20th - Game 28/72

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-10-2-0, 32 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (11-9-2-1, 26 pts) on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 28 of the regular season with victories in four-straight and six of their last seven games for a record of 15-10-2-0, 32 points. Prior to the series opener 2-1 overtime win over Adirondack on Wednesday, they took four of a possible six points, winning the last two games of a three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals.

The Royals have dropped their last four road games (0-4-0), with a win in one of their last seven road games (1-6-1) and six wins in their 13 road games overall.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (11) and points (23) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season 11-8-3-1 for 26 points and have dropped three of their last four games, with a point in five of their last seven games overall (4-2-1). Prior to the series opener overtime loss to the Royals on Wednesday, the Thunder split a two-game series with Wheeling, taking the second of the two games on Saturday, December 13th, 3-1.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (11-8-3-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (7), assists (12) and points (20).

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







