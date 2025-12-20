Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-10-2-0, 32 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (11-8-3-1, 26 PTS), 5-3, at Santander Arena on Friday, December 19th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (6-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced while Thunder netminder Tyler Brennan (3-5-0-1) suffered the loss, stopping 24 of 29 shots faced.

The Royals sprung out to a 3-0 lead after the first period on goals from Connor McMenamin (4) at 8:50, Carson Golder (10) at 13:59 and Massimo Rizzo (5) at 19:18.

Adirondack scored the next two goals, from T.J. Friedman (4) at 15:10 in the second and Matt Salhany (4) at 4:12 into the third, for a 3-2 score. The Royals and Thunder traded goals at 5:47 of the third by Golder (11), his second goal of the game, and Brian Carrabes (3) at 13:50, 4-3. The Royals sealed the victory on a power play goal by Jacob Frasca (4) at 16:04 in the final stanza.

With his two-goal game, Golder recorded his team-leading fourth multi-goal game, the 10th of his professional career.

With the win, the Royals improved their home win streak to six games, home record to 8-5-0 and overall record to 14-10-2.

The Royals conclude a three-game series against Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

