Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-10-2-0, 32 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (11-8-3-1, 26 PTS), 5-3, at Santander Arena on Friday, December 19th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (6-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced while Thunder netminder Tyler Brennan (3-5-0-1) suffered the loss, stopping 24 of 29 shots faced.
The Royals sprung out to a 3-0 lead after the first period on goals from Connor McMenamin (4) at 8:50, Carson Golder (10) at 13:59 and Massimo Rizzo (5) at 19:18.
Adirondack scored the next two goals, from T.J. Friedman (4) at 15:10 in the second and Matt Salhany (4) at 4:12 into the third, for a 3-2 score. The Royals and Thunder traded goals at 5:47 of the third by Golder (11), his second goal of the game, and Brian Carrabes (3) at 13:50, 4-3. The Royals sealed the victory on a power play goal by Jacob Frasca (4) at 16:04 in the final stanza.
With his two-goal game, Golder recorded his team-leading fourth multi-goal game, the 10th of his professional career.
With the win, the Royals improved their home win streak to six games, home record to 8-5-0 and overall record to 14-10-2.
The Royals conclude a three-game series against Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025
- Grizzlies Score Season High 7 Goals in Road Victory at KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Bison Stumble Against Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Record Fifth Consecutive Win In 4-2 Victory Over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Sail Past Admirals in 3-2 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Thump Bison, Earn Road Win Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Power-Play Goal Sinks Admirals in 3-2 Setback - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Take Home an Overtime Win on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Teasdale Leads the Lions to Victory with a Two-Goal Night - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- South Carolina Blanks Orlando, 2-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Toledo, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Teasedale's Pair Leads Lions over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Scores Three Straight to Down Florida - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Blanked in Greensboro, 3-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Place Arvils Bergmanis on Team Suspension - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Add Pair of Skaters Ahead of Holiday Break - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov - Florida Everblades
- Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 19th - Game 27/72
- Johannes Nets OT Game-Winner, Royals Win Fifth-Straight at Home, Down Thunder, 2-1
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 6-1 Combined Record, in December 13-14 DVHL Slate
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 17th - Game 26/72