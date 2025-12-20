South Carolina Blanks Orlando, 2-0

South Carolina Stingrays forward Stanley Cooley vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, F.L. - After a 32 save performance on Sunday, netminder Seth Eisele stopped all 25 shots he saw as he earned his fourth professional shutout in a 2-0 victory for the South Carolina Stingrays over the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday evening at the Kia Center.

Orlando (7-14-2-1) pressured Eisele quickly in the 1st period, but in his fourth start against the Solar Bears, the netminder was ready. After withstanding an early flurry of opportunities, Eisele kept the Solar Bears at bay and he waited for his offense to repay him.

Just over 12 minutes into the opening frame, South Carolina (17-9-1-0) got on the board. Nolan Krenzen let a snap shot go from the point that beat Solar Bears goaltender, Jon Gillies, high over the glove, for Krenzen's first professional goal, putting the Stingrays ahead, 1-0. Eisele went on to save 11 shots in the 1st period and kept the 1-0 lead intact heading into the 2nd period.

Across the middle 20 minutes, the Stingrays had opportunities to add to their lead, but Gillies played well on the other end, saving 11 shots in the 2nd period. South Carolina's defense made life hard for Orlando, holding the Solar Bears to three shots in the frame, and the Stingrays took the one-goal lead to the 3rd period.

In the final 20 minutes, the Solar Bears pressed for an equalizer but Eisele continued to dominate in net. Orlando had no answer for the netminder down the stretch, and with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, the Stingrays got insurance.

After a faceoff win in the attacking zone, Simon Pinard wrapped a feed to Kyler Kupka, playing in his 100th professional game, in the slot who punched home his 11th goal this season, finishing off the 2-0 victory for South Carolina.

Eisele stopped all 25 shots he saw to earn the fourth shutout of his career and pick up the second shutout this season for South Carolina. The Stingrays are 6-1-0 against Orlando this season.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 20 at 6:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.

