Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Keaton Mastrodonato has been recalled to the AHL on his loan from the Reign.

Mastrodonato departs the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading scorer. The 6'1", 205-pound forward is tied for the team's goalscoring lead with seven as part of 15 points through all 23 games played this season. Six of his seven goals have come in the final 20 minutes of play, leading the Swamp Rabbits, and he's tied for second on the roster with three multi-point games, including a 4-point outing on November 26th at Greensboro to help him eclipse 100 career ECHL points.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, enters this season with 158 professional games between the AHL with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 54 goals, 56 assists, and 110 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

The Swamp Rabbits now transition to a home-and-home series against the Atlanta Gladiators, starting at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, December 20th. Puck drop is an earlier 6:05 p.m. for "Peanuts Night", presented by Dipple Plumbing, featuring a postgame screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on the video board. The team heads into the Christmas break with one more game, at rematch against the Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Sunday, December 21st, with puck drop set for 3:10 p.m.







ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.