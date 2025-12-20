Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
DULUTH, GA. - Taos Jordan assisted on both Jacksonville Icemen (13-13) goals in a 3-2 road loss to the Atlanta Gladiators (17-6) at Gas South Arena Friday night.
Cameron Rowe stopped 17 of 20 shots, but two of the three goals against came on the power play.
T.J. Semptimphelter made 24 saves on 26 shots for Atlanta.
Louis Boudon struck first with his eighth of the season at 6:25 in the 1st period to make it 1-0 Gladiators.
Boudon sniped low glove side on a shot from the slot with Chad Nychuk and Isak Walther garnering assists.
Walther found the back of the net on the power play, his seventh goal in the month of December and his 12th of the season, to make it 2-0 Atlanta at 14:10 of the first frame.
Walther received a pass in front, posted up like a power forward, spun towards Rowe, and slipped it five-hole.
Cody Sylvester and Boudon picked up the assists.
Matteo Costanti responded with his sixth of the season at 15:30 of the opening stanza to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Constantini lifted a backhand shot past Semptimphelter after Bennett MacArthur's initial stop was stopped, with MacArthur making a between the legs pass to Constantine on the play.
MacArthur and Jordan picked up assists on the play.
Ryan Nolan scored the second power play goal of the night for Atlanta at 13:37 of the second stanza.
Nolan sniped low blocker on a shot from the right wing dot with Ryan Francis and Jack Matier picking up assists.
Christopher Brown, the captain, lit the lamp for his ninth of the season to cut the Gladiators lead to 3-2 at 15:11 of the final frame.
Brown took a shot from the top of the zone that beat Semptimphelter through traffic.
The Icemen pulled Rowe in favor of an extra attacker late in the 3rd period.
The Gladiators appeared to fall on the puck in the final seconds of regulation, but time expired, and Peter Tischke stood his ground after his helmet came off.
The Icemen will now have some time off for the holiday break and will return to action at home on Satruday, December 26 against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025
- Grizzlies Score Season High 7 Goals in Road Victory at KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Bison Stumble Against Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Record Fifth Consecutive Win In 4-2 Victory Over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Sail Past Admirals in 3-2 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Thump Bison, Earn Road Win Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Power-Play Goal Sinks Admirals in 3-2 Setback - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Take Home an Overtime Win on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Teasdale Leads the Lions to Victory with a Two-Goal Night - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- South Carolina Blanks Orlando, 2-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Toledo, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Teasedale's Pair Leads Lions over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Scores Three Straight to Down Florida - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Blanked in Greensboro, 3-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Place Arvils Bergmanis on Team Suspension - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Add Pair of Skaters Ahead of Holiday Break - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov - Florida Everblades
- Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2
- Costantini & Savage Return Fron AHL Rcohester
- Icemen Sting the Rays & Collect 16,345 Teddy Bears on Saturday Night
- Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester
- Martin & Van Wyhe Score Twice as Icemen Top Ghost Pirates 6-5