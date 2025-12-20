Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2

DULUTH, GA. - Taos Jordan assisted on both Jacksonville Icemen (13-13) goals in a 3-2 road loss to the Atlanta Gladiators (17-6) at Gas South Arena Friday night.

Cameron Rowe stopped 17 of 20 shots, but two of the three goals against came on the power play.

T.J. Semptimphelter made 24 saves on 26 shots for Atlanta.

Louis Boudon struck first with his eighth of the season at 6:25 in the 1st period to make it 1-0 Gladiators.

Boudon sniped low glove side on a shot from the slot with Chad Nychuk and Isak Walther garnering assists.

Walther found the back of the net on the power play, his seventh goal in the month of December and his 12th of the season, to make it 2-0 Atlanta at 14:10 of the first frame.

Walther received a pass in front, posted up like a power forward, spun towards Rowe, and slipped it five-hole.

Cody Sylvester and Boudon picked up the assists.

Matteo Costanti responded with his sixth of the season at 15:30 of the opening stanza to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Constantini lifted a backhand shot past Semptimphelter after Bennett MacArthur's initial stop was stopped, with MacArthur making a between the legs pass to Constantine on the play.

MacArthur and Jordan picked up assists on the play.

Ryan Nolan scored the second power play goal of the night for Atlanta at 13:37 of the second stanza.

Nolan sniped low blocker on a shot from the right wing dot with Ryan Francis and Jack Matier picking up assists.

Christopher Brown, the captain, lit the lamp for his ninth of the season to cut the Gladiators lead to 3-2 at 15:11 of the final frame.

Brown took a shot from the top of the zone that beat Semptimphelter through traffic.

The Icemen pulled Rowe in favor of an extra attacker late in the 3rd period.

The Gladiators appeared to fall on the puck in the final seconds of regulation, but time expired, and Peter Tischke stood his ground after his helmet came off.

The Icemen will now have some time off for the holiday break and will return to action at home on Satruday, December 26 against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.







