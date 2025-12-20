Steelheads Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Rush
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (17-8-3-0-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush (12-12-2-0) 4-3 inside Idaho Central Arena on Friday. The Steelheads will conclude the series on Saturday, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.
Rapid City opened the scoring 6:05 into the first period when Ryan Chyzowski collected a loose puck and scored at the right side of the crease for his 11th goal of the season. Just 32 seconds later the Rush added to their lead when Brett Davis fired a puck by Ben Kraws from the slot to make it 2-0. Connor Joyce would later score his first ECHL goal at 11:49 of the frame to extend Rapid City's lead to 3-0.
Idaho would claw back one goal before the period came to a close, however, as Jaden Shields struck from in between the hash marks during a net-front scramble to make it 3-1 after one period.
The Steelheads inched closer in the middle frame. First Brendan Hoffman knocked a puck home on the power play at 3:05 of the period to draw the Steelheads within one. Then Grant Silianoff scored his first professional goal three minutes later after receiving a touch pass from Nick Portz to tie the contest 3-3.
The Rush reclaimed the lead just three minutes into the final frame as Ryan Wagner fed Bobby Russell in the right circle for a blast by Kraws. Rapid City would hold on to their narrow advantage until the end of the game for a 4-3 win.
Kraws made 25 saves on 29 shots in the loss, while Rapid City's Connor Murphy stopped 46 of 49 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Connor Murphy (RC, 46 saves, win)
2) Connor Joyce (RC, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots, first ECHL goal)
3) Grant Silianoff (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots, first ECHL goal)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket."--
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025
- Tahoe Keeps on Truckin' with 3-2 Victory Over Wichita on Opening Night of Grateful Dead Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Khazheyev Finishes 34 Save Win in First Career Shutout - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mavericks Fall to Grizzlies - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Drop Second of Week in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 20th - Game 28/72 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Score Season High 7 Goals in Road Victory at KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Golder Scores Twice, Royals Win Sixth-Straight at Home, Roll Thunder, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Bison Stumble Against Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Record Fifth Consecutive Win In 4-2 Victory Over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Sail Past Admirals in 3-2 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Thump Bison, Earn Road Win Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Power-Play Goal Sinks Admirals in 3-2 Setback - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Take Home an Overtime Win on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Use Two Power Play Goals to Power Past Icemen 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Fall to Indy in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Teasdale Leads the Lions to Victory with a Two-Goal Night - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- South Carolina Blanks Orlando, 2-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Toledo, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Teasedale's Pair Leads Lions over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Scores Three Straight to Down Florida - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Blanked in Greensboro, 3-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Place Arvils Bergmanis on Team Suspension - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Add Pair of Skaters Ahead of Holiday Break - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov - Florida Everblades
- Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.