Steelheads Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Rush

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (17-8-3-0-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush (12-12-2-0) 4-3 inside Idaho Central Arena on Friday. The Steelheads will conclude the series on Saturday, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.

Rapid City opened the scoring 6:05 into the first period when Ryan Chyzowski collected a loose puck and scored at the right side of the crease for his 11th goal of the season. Just 32 seconds later the Rush added to their lead when Brett Davis fired a puck by Ben Kraws from the slot to make it 2-0. Connor Joyce would later score his first ECHL goal at 11:49 of the frame to extend Rapid City's lead to 3-0.

Idaho would claw back one goal before the period came to a close, however, as Jaden Shields struck from in between the hash marks during a net-front scramble to make it 3-1 after one period.

The Steelheads inched closer in the middle frame. First Brendan Hoffman knocked a puck home on the power play at 3:05 of the period to draw the Steelheads within one. Then Grant Silianoff scored his first professional goal three minutes later after receiving a touch pass from Nick Portz to tie the contest 3-3.

The Rush reclaimed the lead just three minutes into the final frame as Ryan Wagner fed Bobby Russell in the right circle for a blast by Kraws. Rapid City would hold on to their narrow advantage until the end of the game for a 4-3 win.

Kraws made 25 saves on 29 shots in the loss, while Rapid City's Connor Murphy stopped 46 of 49 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Connor Murphy (RC, 46 saves, win)

2) Connor Joyce (RC, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots, first ECHL goal)

3) Grant Silianoff (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots, first ECHL goal)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket."--







ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.