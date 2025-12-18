Steelheads Pound Rush in 7-1 Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (17-7-3-0) defeated the Rapid City Rush (11-12-2-0) 7-1 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will continue their three-game set with Rapid City on Friday, and conclude the action on Saturday, with both games set for a 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop.

The Steelheads struck first at the 1:15 mark of the first period as Jaden Shields flew down the right side and ripped a wrist shot in the top right corner of the net past Rapid City netminder Connor Murphy. Just before the end of the frame, Brendan Hoffmann picked up a puck in a net-front scrum and put it home with a turn-around shot to extend the Idaho lead to 2-1 before the end of the frame.

In the second period, Rapid City cut the lead in half as Briley Wood sprang Ryan Chyzowski on a breakaway just 40 seconds into the frame for Chyzowski's 10th goal of the season. Ten minutes later Kaleb Pearson answered for Idaho, scoring from the right-wing circle on the Steelheads' first shot of the period to restore the two-goal lead. Jade Miller further added on to the lead with a tap-in goal from the crease on a centering feed from Jake Boltmann with just 90 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Idaho poured it on in the third period, first with Pearson netting his second goal of the game 10 minutes into the frame. Then it was Brendan Hoffman finding the back of the net after picking off a rink wide pass for a clean shorthanded breakaway goal with six minutes remaining in regulation. Just 38 seconds later, Nick Portz lit the lamp for goal number seven after receiving a feed from Steinmetz and depositing his fourth goal of the season.

The Steelheads cruised the rest of the way to finish off a 7-1 victory, marking a new high for the most goals Idaho has scored in a game this season.

Ben Kraws made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win, while Connor Murphy stopped 28 of 35 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jaden Shields (IDH, 1-0-1, +3, 5 shots)

2) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 6 shots)

3) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 3 shots)

