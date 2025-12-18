ECHL Transactions - December 18

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 18, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Odeen Tufto, F Placed on Team Suspension

Greenville:

Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario

Delete Jordan Power, D Placed on Team Suspension

Idaho:

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Eric Martin, F Activated from Reserve 12/17

Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on Reserve 12/17

Iowa:

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Riley Mercer, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve

Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Eamon Powell, D Recalled by Charlotte

Delete Reece Vitelli, F Recalled by Manitoba

Wheeling:

Delete Jacob Smith, G Placed on Team Suspension

Wichita:

Add Tyler Jette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Delete Noah Beck, D Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Delete Donavan Houle, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.