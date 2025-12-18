ECHL Transactions - December 18
Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 18, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Odeen Tufto, F Placed on Team Suspension
Greenville:
Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario
Delete Jordan Power, D Placed on Team Suspension
Idaho:
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Eric Martin, F Activated from Reserve 12/17
Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on Reserve 12/17
Iowa:
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Riley Mercer, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve
Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Eamon Powell, D Recalled by Charlotte
Delete Reece Vitelli, F Recalled by Manitoba
Wheeling:
Delete Jacob Smith, G Placed on Team Suspension
Wichita:
Add Tyler Jette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Delete Noah Beck, D Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Delete Donavan Houle, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
