Johannes Nets OT Game-Winner, Royals Win Fifth-Straight at Home, Down Thunder, 2-1

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-10-2-0, 30 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (11-7-3-1, 26 PTS) in overtime, 2-1, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 17th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (6-7-1-0) earned the win in goal with 16 saves on 17 shots faced while Thunder netminder Jeremy Brodeur (7-3-2-0) suffered the loss, stopping 37 of 39 shots faced.

Both teams scored their lone goals of regulation in the opening 6:05 of play. T.J. Friedman (3) gave Adirondack the early lead 1:38 into play before Ben Meehan (4) evened the score for Reading at 6:05, 1-1.

The remaining 53:55 of regulation went scoreless, sending the Royals to their sixth post-regulation game of the season while for Adirondack, it was their league-most ninth post-regulation game. 6:11 into the seven minute extra stanza, Hunter Johannes (5) buried a cross-crease pass from Jake Willets for the overtime game-winning goal.

With his fourth goal and fifth point in his first three games as a Royal, Johannes becomes the first Royals to record four goals and five points through their first three games with the franchise since Tag Bertuzzi recorded four goals and five points in his first two games with Reading on Nov. 20 and Dec. 2, 2023.

With the overtime win, the Royals improved to 4-2 in post-regulation games, 14-10-2 overall and 8-5-0 at home.

The Royals continue a three-game series against Adirondack (11-7-3-1, 26 pts) on Friday, December 19th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. before shifting to Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m.







