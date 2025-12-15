Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 17th - Game 26/72
Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (13-10-2-0, 28 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (11-7-2-1, 25 pts) on Wednesday, December 17th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. The series continues on Friday, December 19th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. before shifting to Adirondack on Saturday, December 18th at 7:00 p.m.
The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game, with $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 26 of the regular season with victories in two-straight and four of their last five games for a record of 13-10-2-0, 28 points. Previously, they took four of a possible six points, winning the last two games of a three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals.
The Royals have won their last four home games (7-5-0), and have won seven of their last 11 home games overall.
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (9) and points (20) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Thunder:
Adirondack has opened their regular season 11-7-2-1 for 25 points and have won four of their last five games. Previously, the Thunder split a two-game series with Wheeling, taking the second of the two games on Saturday, December 13th, 3-1.
ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (11-7-2-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (7), assists (11) and points (19).
- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
