Connor Murphy Returns to the Rush

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have assigned goaltender Connor Murphy to the Rush.

Murphy, 27, was recalled to Calgary on December 3rd following an injury to Wranglers' goalie Ivan Prosvetov during a game the previous night. He appeared in four games and started two for Calgary over a nine-day span. Murphy went 1-0-1 with a 2.22 goals against average, including a 38-for-41 performance in an overtime victory last night.

With the Rush, Murphy has played to a 4-4-2 record with a 2.80 goals against average through two starts, the best mark of any Rapid City goaltender thus far. His last start came on November 28th, a home win over Idaho.

The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native has spent his entire three-year professional career in the Calgary organization and has played 53 games with the Rush. He rejoins Rapid City ahead of their three-game series in Boise, Idaho, which begins on Wednesday.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a trio of theme nights on December 27th, 28th, and 31st!







ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025

