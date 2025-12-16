Connor Murphy Returns to the Rush
Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have assigned goaltender Connor Murphy to the Rush.
Murphy, 27, was recalled to Calgary on December 3rd following an injury to Wranglers' goalie Ivan Prosvetov during a game the previous night. He appeared in four games and started two for Calgary over a nine-day span. Murphy went 1-0-1 with a 2.22 goals against average, including a 38-for-41 performance in an overtime victory last night.
With the Rush, Murphy has played to a 4-4-2 record with a 2.80 goals against average through two starts, the best mark of any Rapid City goaltender thus far. His last start came on November 28th, a home win over Idaho.
The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native has spent his entire three-year professional career in the Calgary organization and has played 53 games with the Rush. He rejoins Rapid City ahead of their three-game series in Boise, Idaho, which begins on Wednesday.
The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a trio of theme nights on December 27th, 28th, and 31st! Get ready for Bluey Night, Star Wars Night, and 80s Night on New Year's Eve. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025
- Join the Gargoyles for Winterfest December 28-30 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Defenseman Braden Doyle Returned from Loan by Chicago Wolves - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, December 17th - Game 26/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Claim the Rights to Forward Nathan Noel - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Sign St. Cloud State Defenseman Kaleb Tiessen - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Defend First Place with Shutout Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: December 15, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Allen's Costantini Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Marco Costantini Named Warrior Hockey /ECHL Goalie of the Week - Allen Americans
- Sevigny Signs PTO with Syracuse - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Moves up Standings, Prep for 5-Game Road Swing - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Weekly No. 9: December 15, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 9 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 15 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.