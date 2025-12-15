Knight Monsters Weekly Update: December 15, 2025

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, headed off on a three-game road trip this past week as they took on the Tulsa Oilers.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Thursday, December 11, Knight Monsters forward Trent Swick got the scoring started to give Tahoe a 1-0 lead. After Tulsa tied the game just 19 seconds later, the Knight Monsters would rattle off three unanswered goals to take the first game of the series 4-1. Tahoe scored twice on the power play and saw two defensemen score in the win.

On Friday, December 12, Tahoe jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to another early goal from Swick. Although Nate Kallen would add on a goal in the second period, the Oilers scored three times in the second period to take a 3-2 victory from the Knight Monsters and force a rubber match on Sunday.

On Sunday, December 14, the Knight Monsters again scored the game's first goal as Anthony Collins scored his first of the season. After the Oilers scored two in a row to go up 2-1, Devon Paliani would tie the game at 2 heading into the third period. However, in the third, it was Tulsa striking in the opening two minutes of the period, and Oilers goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets holding off an extended 5-on-3 Tahoe power play that gave the Oilers a 3-2 win and a series win against the Knight Monsters.

ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters return to the Tahoe Blue Event Center ice as they take on the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, December 17, Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20.

Wednesday, December 17, is Country Knight at the arena! Fans have the opportunity to purchase a special ticket package for the game, which includes four tickets and four Knight Monsters cowboys hats, and after the game, fans are invited down to paint the Tahoe Blue ice for Ice and Ink presented by Thermal Technology. Puck drop for the first game of the series is at 7 pm PT.

Friday, December 19, is the first night of Grateful Dead Weekend! Bring your friends and be sure to wear tie-dye at the game as the Knight Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys on the ice! Puck drop is at 7 pm PT.

Saturday, December 20, is the final game of the series and the final game of Grateful Dead Weekend! The Knight Monsters will continue to wear specialty jerseys and spin classic Grateful Dead tunes as they go for the series victory against the Wichita Thunder. Following the game, the jerseys worn on ice will be auctioned off live inside the arena!

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Sloan Stanick currently sits tied for second place in the ECHL in points with 30, and leads the ECHL with 14 goals.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer is currently tied for the league lead amongst defenseman in goals with six scored on the season.

Knight Monsters forward Blake Wells notched his first career ECHL point with an assist on an Anthony Collins goal on Sunday afternoon. The Blackie, Alberta native rejoins the Knight Monsters after being with the team during the preseason.

Knight Monsters defenseman Brennan Kapcheck sits just three games shy of 200 ECHL games for his career. Kapcheck is also just three points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

ECHL X MARGARITAVILLE PARTNERSHIP CONTEST

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are teaming up with the ECHL to host Margaritaville Weekend on January 3rd and 4th, and will host Margaritaville's "License to Chill" podcast and Radio Margaritaville at the game on Saturday, January 3.

In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.

To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on the Tahoe Knight Monsters on the Margaritaville Contest Page.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORT PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







