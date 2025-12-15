Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations along the bench

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations along the bench(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - After winning six straight, the Solar Bears went winless this week, but picked up two points in overtime losses Friday and Saturday night in Estero against the Everblades.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, December 17 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm

Friday, December 19 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00pm - Teddy Bear Toss - Ugly Sweater Jersey

Saturday, December 20 at South Carolina Stingrays at 6:05pm

Sunday, December 21 at South Carolina Stingrays at 3:05pm

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Wear your Solar Bears swag to Acai Republic (Altamonte Springs and Ocoee locations) on home or road game days and receive 50% off your order. (In-Store orders only)

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-13-2-0 (.364)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-2-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 23 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 10 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 46 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 10 at South Carolina Stingrays (1-6 L)

Led by a Josh Wilkins hat trick, the Stingrays put an end to the Solar Bears season-long, six-game winning streak on Wednesday night in a 6-1 decision. Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring for the Solar Bears with his sixth goal of the season. Connor Ungar replaced Jon Gillies in goal and stopped 11 of 13 shots.

Friday, December 12 at Florida Everblades (2-3 OTL)

The Solar Bears became the last team in the ECHL to appear in an overtime game Friday night in a 3-2 loss to the Everblades in their first meeting in Estero since October 18. Milo Roelens and Spencer Kersten each scored for the Solar Bears on the power play. Hudson Elynuik scored the game-winning goal in overtime for his third goal of the season against Orlando. Connor Ungar made 34 saves in goal for the Bears.

Saturday, December 13 at Florida Everblades (0-1 OTL)

In a game that was scoreless through 60 minutes thanks to the goaltending of Connor Ungar for the Bears and Will Cranley of the Everblades, it was Florida who finally lit the lamp at 5:21 of overtime. Ungar made 32 saves in the loss.

BITES:

Connor Ungar in last six starts 4-0-2, 2 shutouts, a posted a 1.13 goals against average and a .961 save percentage.

Jack Adams had a six-game point streak snapped on Sat at FLA (2g-6a)

Chris Harpur appeared in his 200th professional game Wed at SC

Last Solar Bears game decided in overtime with a 1-0 score, 11/23/21 at ATL

Orlando is 7-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Solar Bears are 5-1-1 in back-to-back games this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 27 GP, 4g-9a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 22 GP, 10-6-6, .916

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 27 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 8 GP, 4-3-0, .893

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.