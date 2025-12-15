Americans Weekly
Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth and goaltender Marco Marco Costantini vs. the Rapid City Rush
(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the Rapid City Rush on the road that included a Marco Costantini shutout on Friday. The Americans play four games in five days starting on Wednesday night against Mountain Division Rival the Tulsa Oilers
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 10-9-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, December 11th
Allen 3 at Rapid City 7 Final
Friday, December 12th
Allen 4 at Rapid City 0 Final
Saturday, December 13th
Allen 6 at Rapid City 1 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 17 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, December 19 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, December 20th at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (9) Brayden Watts
Assists - (12) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania
Points - (20) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Brayden Watts, Michael Gildon and Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (9) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (2) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon
Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+6) Andre Anania
Shots on Goal - (63) Hank Crone
Save Percentage - (0.930) Marco Costantini
Goals against average (2.48) Marco Costantini
Goalie Wins - (7) Marco Costantini (7-4-3)
Americans Notables:
Marco Costantini was named ECHL Goalie of the Week (2-0, 0.58 GAA)
Troy Murray loaned to Springfield of the American Hockey League
Rookie Chase Maxwell recorded his first pro point on Friday.
Allen is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
Marco Costantini is second overall with 449 saves.
Sam Sedley and Andre Anania are tied for the team lead with 12 assists each.
Marco Costantini recorded his third pro shutout on Friday.
Allen is 6-1-2 when scoring first.
Allen is 5-4-1 at home this season.
Brayden Watts is tied for 18th in the ECHL in scoring with 20 points.
Sam Sedley is fourth in the league with nine Power Play assists.
Andre Anania leads the team in plus/minus at +6.
Danny Katic leads Allen averaging 1.08 points per game.
Michael Gildon leads Allen in shots on goal with 63.
Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads Allen in penalty minutes with 35.
Harrison Blaisdell leads Allen with two empty-net goals
