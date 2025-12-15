Americans Weekly

Published on December 15, 2025

Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth and goaltender Marco Marco Costantini vs. the Rapid City Rush

Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth and goaltender Marco Marco Costantini vs. the Rapid City Rush

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the Rapid City Rush on the road that included a Marco Costantini shutout on Friday. The Americans play four games in five days starting on Wednesday night against Mountain Division Rival the Tulsa Oilers

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 10-9-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, December 11th

Allen 3 at Rapid City 7 Final

Friday, December 12th

Allen 4 at Rapid City 0 Final

Saturday, December 13th

Allen 6 at Rapid City 1 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, December 19 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, December 20th at Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (9) Brayden Watts

Assists - (12) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Points - (20) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Brayden Watts, Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (9) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (2) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+6) Andre Anania

Shots on Goal - (63) Hank Crone

Save Percentage - (0.930) Marco Costantini

Goals against average (2.48) Marco Costantini

Goalie Wins - (7) Marco Costantini (7-4-3)

Americans Notables:

Marco Costantini was named ECHL Goalie of the Week (2-0, 0.58 GAA)

Troy Murray loaned to Springfield of the American Hockey League

Rookie Chase Maxwell recorded his first pro point on Friday.

Allen is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Marco Costantini is second overall with 449 saves.

Sam Sedley and Andre Anania are tied for the team lead with 12 assists each.

Marco Costantini recorded his third pro shutout on Friday.

Allen is 6-1-2 when scoring first.

Allen is 5-4-1 at home this season.

Brayden Watts is tied for 18th in the ECHL in scoring with 20 points.

Sam Sedley is fourth in the league with nine Power Play assists.

Andre Anania leads the team in plus/minus at +6.

Danny Katic leads Allen averaging 1.08 points per game.

Michael Gildon leads Allen in shots on goal with 63.

Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads Allen in penalty minutes with 35.

Harrison Blaisdell leads Allen with two empty-net goals

