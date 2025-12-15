Rush Sign St. Cloud State Defenseman Kaleb Tiessen

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have signed defenseman Kaleb Tiessen.

Tiessen, 23, is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University. He joins Rapid City immediately.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound left-shot defenseman has played 22 games over the course of two-and-a-half collegiate seasons, having skated against some of the best NCAA Division I teams in the country.

Tiessen, a native of Leamington, Ontario, played junior hockey in both Canada and the U.S. He played his 20-year-old season with the North American Hockey League's Maryland Black Bears, totaling 25 points, 85 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating.

