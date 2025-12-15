Stingrays Weekly Report - December 15

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays won three out of four games this past week in their second consecutive week of playing four games in five nights. South Carolina dominated the Orlando Solar Bears Wednesday night at home, 6-1, before taking down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in overtime Friday evening, 4-3, at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays then fell to the Jacksonville Icemen, 5-3, on Saturday night in Jacksonville before winning 2-1 on Sunday at home against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. South Carolina sits in second place in the South Division, three points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 16-9-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 10 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6-1 W

Josh Wilkins had a hat trick and four points, while Jalen Luypen and Simon Pinard also had four points each to lead the Stingrays to a 6-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at home. The six goals from South Carolina were the most scored in a single-game this season by the Stingrays.

Friday, December 12 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-3 OTW

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits tied the game with eight seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Stingrays wasted no time finding the overtime game-winning goal. Romain Rodzinski scored 55 seconds into the extra frame to take the extra point on Friday evening over Greenville, 4-3.

Saturday, December 13 at Jacksonville Icemen | 5-3 L

Ben Hawerchuk scored twice on Saturday evening against his former team, but the Jacksonville Icemen found a go-ahead goal with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation and an empty-net goal with 59 seconds left to seal a 5-3 win for Jacksonville over South Carolina.

Sunday, December 14 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 2-1 W

South Carolina got two goals in the 1st period from Zac Funk and Jalen Luypen, while netminder Seth Eisele turned in a terrific performance saving 32 shots on 33 attempts to give the Stingrays a 2-1 win on Sunday over Savannah. Eisele stopped 25 shots over the final two periods to help South Carolina capture its third win of the week.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jalen Luypen (12)

Assists: Simon Pinard (17)

Points: Jalen Luypen (26)

Plus/Minus: John Fusco, Jalen Luypen (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (59)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.20)

Save Percentage: Ty Taylor (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 19 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, December 20 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, December 21 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

We've Got the Funk: Stingrays forward Zac Funk has contributed quickly since joining the Stingrays on December 3. Under contract with the Washington Capitals, Funk has multi-point games in each of his last three contests. Funk has two goals and four assists in those games, and has four multi-point games in total of his eight games this season.

Where There's a Will(k), There's a Way: Josh Wilkins dominated Wednesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears and has seven points over his last four games. His hat trick on Wednesday night was the second of his ECHL career in the regular season and his second game with four or more points in his career. Wilkins has seven multi-point games this season.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 20 at 6:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.







