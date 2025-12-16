Defenseman Braden Doyle Returned from Loan by Chicago Wolves

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Chicago Wolves, announced today that rookie defenseman Braden Doyle will rejoin the team after being returned from loan by Chicago.

After appearing in the first four games of the Gargoyles' Inaugural Season, Doyle was loaned to the Wolves on Monday, October 27, becoming the first Greensboro player to make the jump from the ECHL to the AHL. He made his AHL debut in Chicago on Saturday, November 1, and appeared in nine games over his 50 day stint with the Wolves.

Doyle will be added to the Gargoyles roster ahead of their eight-game home stand. The Gargoyles host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, December 17, returning for their first home game in three weeks celebrating 336 Night with $3 popcorn, $3 nachos, and $6 Modello drafts.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, December 19-20, the Gargoyles close out their regular season series with the Wheeling Nailers. Saturday Night is the most magical night in the hockey holiday season, the Inaugural Gargoyles Teddy Bear Toss, with all cuddly donations being gifted to the kids in need at the Cone Health Pediatric Center. Get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.