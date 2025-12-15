Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 9

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers celebratory huddle

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers celebratory huddle(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the ninth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder and Maine Mariners for one game each on Wednesday and Saturday. Worcester lost 3-2 on Wednesday night in Glens Falls and won 4-2 on Saturday night in Portland.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 10th at Adirondack Thunder | 3-2 L

The Thunder opened an early lead with a goal from Jackson van de Leest (1-0-1) at 6:49 in the first, with a tipped shot on a pass from Alex Campbell (0-1-1) and Jeremy Hanzel (0-1-1) (0-1). Adirondack extended its lead to two goals at 14:49, this time by Luke Reid (1-0-1), Tag Bertuzzi (0-2-2), and Justin Taylor (0-1-1). Matt DeMelis (1-0-1) grabbed Worcester's first goal of the night at 0:14 in the second, assisted by Michael Suda (0-1-1) and Lincoln Hatten (0-1-1) (1-2). Josh Filmon (1-0-1) renewed the two-goal lead for Adirondack at 4:07; Matt Salhany (0-1-1) and Tag Bertuzzi (0-2-2) grabbed the assists. Anthony Callin (1-0-1) brought the gap back to a one-goal game for Worcester at 13:47, unassisted (2-3). No goals were scored on either side in the third, as the game closed with a 3-2 Adirondack victory.

Saturday, December 13th at Maine Mariners | 4-2 W

The Railers got some revenge here Saturday evening by beating the Pirates, 4-2, in front of 4,803 fans as the Maine Mariners did a nostalgia game playing as the old AHL team. The game went down to the final minutes with Worcester clinching it on Drew Callin's empty net goal with 26 seconds left in the third period. It was a 2-2 game with less than 10 minutes to go in the third, then Ryan Miotto broke the tie with a great wrist shot from the left circle at 10:25. Cole Donhauser and Matt DeMelis had the other Railers goals. Max Andreev and Robert Cronin scored for the Pirates. Once again Worcester got splendid goaltending from Parker Gahagen who stopped 32 of 34 shots.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 17th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 19th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 20th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Matt DeMelis is on a three-game goal streak.

DeMelis and Anthony Repaci are tied for first on the team in points at 14.

Drew Callin leads the team in power-play points (8), goals, (4), and assists (4).

Anthony Callin scored his third career shorthanded goal Wednesday night.

Lincoln Hatten has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 10-10-1-1 on the season.

The Railers are outscoring opponents 26-22 in the second period.

Worcester is 4-2-1-1 in one-goal games.

The Railers are averaging 14.86 penalty minutes per game, 5th most in the ECHL.

Worcester is 6-2-0-1 when tied after the first period this season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.