Worcester Drops 3-2 Decision in Glens Falls Wednesday Night

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (9-10-1-1) fell to the Adirondack Thunder (10-6-2-1) on Wednesday, December 10th, in front of a crowd of 2,482 with a final score of 3-2 at the Harding Mazzotti Arena. Worcester wraps up their season-long seven-game road trip in Portland on Saturday night against the Maine Mariners at 6:00 p.m.

The Thunder opened an early lead with a goal from Jackson van de Leest (1-0-1) at 6:49 in the first, with a tipped shot on a pass from Alex Campbell (0-1-1) and Jeremy Hanzel (0-1-1) (0-1). Adirondack extended its lead to two goals at 14:49, this time by Luke Reid (1-0-1), Tag Bertuzzi (0-2-2), and Justin Taylor (0-1-1). Matt DeMelis (1-0-1) grabbed Worcester's first goal of the night at 0:14 in the second, assisted by Michael Suda (0-1-1) and Lincoln Hatten (0-1-1) (1-2). Josh Filmon (1-0-1) renewed the two-goal lead for Adirondack at 4:07; Matt Salhany (0-1-1) and Tag Bertuzzi (0-2-2) grabbed the assists. Anthony Callin (1-0-1) brought the gap back to a one-goal game for Worcester at 13:47, unassisted (2-3). No goals were scored on either side in the third, as the game closed with a 3-2 Adirondack victory.

Adirondack kicked off the game with an early goal from Jackson van de Leest (1st) on the Thunder's sole power play of the period. The Railers went short-handed against the Thunder at 4:52 for too many men, which opened the ice for van de Leest to tip a pass from teammate Alex Campbell and create a one-goal lead for the Thunder. Two power play opportunities for Worcester created chances for the Railers to nab a goal of their own, but they weren't able to find the back of the net. Adirondack followed up with another goal, this time from Luke Reid (1st) at 14:49, to push the Thunder up 2-0. Worcester put consistent pressure on Adirondack's net with 11 shots on goal to the Thunder's 12, but weren't able to put any pucks past Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur.

Matt DeMelis (6th) opened the second with the first goal for Worcester just 14 seconds after puck drop. DeMelis slipped the puck behind Brodeur for the new fastest goal of the season for the Railers in a period, the previous record set by Anthony Callin for his 24-second goal on the School Day Game on November 18th. Adirondack headed back on the power play just over two minutes into the period, their second of the night, for a slashing call against Riley Ginnell. As the power play expired, Thunder forward Josh Filmon (1st) reopened Adirondack's two-goal lead at 4:07 (1-3). Worcester answered the goal with a shorthanded steal from Anthony Callin (5th), the second of the season for the team, who managed to swipe the puck from Adirondack's Tag Bertuzzi for a breakaway and close out scoring for both teams for the second period at 13:47 (2-3). Worcester finished the period on the power play, a holding call against Thunder captain Ryan Wheeler. With no goal from the Railers, the power play carried over to the third. Shots on goal were nodded up at eight for both sides. Penalties for the second were three for Worcester and two for Adirondack.

Adirondack ran the clock down on their penalty kill, which left Worcester still in search of a tying goal. Worcester put pressure on Adirondack's defense and collected another power play opportunity for themselves halfway through the third, again with no score to come of it. A final push from the Railers to tie the game started with a pseudo-power play late in the third. Riley Piercey collided with Adirondack's Justin Taylor, which sent both players into their respective boxes for two minutes each. The 4-on-4 turned 5-on-4 for Worcester as Parker Gahagen skated to the bench. Despite Worcester's best efforts late in the third, Adirondack took the game with a final score of 3-2. Shots for the period were 9-7 in favor of Worcester, and overall shots on goals were 28-27 led by Worcester. The Railers had one penalty in the third and five overall, while Adirondack had three calls in the third and eight overall.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Josh Filmon (1-0-1, +0, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Jackson van de Leest (1-0-1, +0, 3 shots), 1st Star: Tag Bertuzzi (0-2-2, +1, 5 shots)... Final shots were 28-27 in favor of Worcester... Parker Gahagen (3-1-1) made 24 saves on 27 shots for Worcester, while Jeremy Brodeur (6-3-1) made 26 saves on 28 shots for Adirondack... Worcester went 0-for-7 on power plays while Adirondack went 1-for-4... Case McCarthy made his Worcester Railers debut while on loan from the Hartford Wolfpack... Jessi Nurmi rejoined the Worcester Railers lineup for his first game since returning from Bridgeport... Matt DeMelis scored the new fastest goal in a period for Worcester this season at 14 seconds into the second... Michael Ferrandino (IR), Adam Samuelsson (DNP), Tanner Schachle (IR), Porter Schachle (IR), TJ Walsh (DNP), Tristan Lennox (IR), and MacAuley Carson (IR) did not dress for Worcester...The Railers are now 2-2-1-0 this season vs. the Thunder and 2-1-1-0 at the Harding Mazzotti Arena.







ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.