Providence Calls up Riedell

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Will Riedell has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Riedell, 29, has appeared in 12 games for Savannah this season, scoring two goals. The Greensboro, N.C., native has played 155 professional games in North America, including 50 in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, San Jose Barracuda, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording three goals and seven assists.

Prior to turning pro, Riedell played collegiately at Lake Superior State and Ohio State, totaling 20 goals and 41 assists in 171 NCAA games.

The Ghost Pirates return to home ice on Thursday to face the Jacksonville Icemen for Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.