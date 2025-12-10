Knight Monsters Sign Former NHL Forward Chris Brown

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Chris Brown has signed with the team.

A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Brown spent the previous season with Fehérvár AV19 in Hungary, where he totaled 33 points in 48 games, including 21 goals.

A second-round draft pick of the Phoenix Coyotes, Brown logged 23 games in the National Hockey League with Phoenix and the Washington Capitals, where he scored two goals and added an assist.

Brown previously played overseas in the DEL (Germany's top league) with the Iserlohn Roosters, Nürnberg Ice Tigers, and Schwenninger Wild Wings, and in Slovakia with HC Slovan Bratislava. Brown racked up 180 points in 285 DEL games and 20 points in 24 Slovakian games.

Brown's signing with the Knight Monsters marks his first North American game action since the 2016-17 season, when he skated in 64 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.