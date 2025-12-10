Grizzlies Acquire Robbie Stucker in a Trade with Reading
Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Robbie Stucker in a trade with the Reading Royals for forward Ty Voit.
Stucker begins his second stint with the Grizzlies. He was with Utah for 24 games and had 9 assists during the second half of the 2023-24 season. Stucker played in 63 games over the past season and a half with Reading, scoring 2 goals and 20 assists. He also has experience in this league with South Carolina, Iowa and Orlando.
Stucker played his college hockey with the University of Minnesota from 2018-2021 and the University of Vermont from 2021-2023. He was a 7th round pick (210th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Stucker will wear number 4 for the Grizzlies this season. He wore number 40 for the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 campaign.
Voit scored 2 goals in 9 games with Utah.
The Grizzlies begin a three-game homestand with the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies annual Teddy Bear Toss is on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Thriller, 5-4 in OT, in Front of Best School-Day Crowd in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jack Matier Reassigned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Format Announced, Jerseys Unveiled for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Visit Allen & Allen CDC - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Robbie Stucker in a Trade with Reading - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Acquire Ty Voit from Utah in Exchange for Robbie Stucker - Reading Royals
- Nailers News & Notes - December 10, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Present Winter Retro Jersey Auction Benefitting Grace Place, Botanical Gardens, and Naples Zoo - Florida Everblades
- Providence Calls up Riedell - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Florida Everblades Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.