Grizzlies Acquire Robbie Stucker in a Trade with Reading

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Robbie Stucker in a trade with the Reading Royals for forward Ty Voit.

Stucker begins his second stint with the Grizzlies. He was with Utah for 24 games and had 9 assists during the second half of the 2023-24 season. Stucker played in 63 games over the past season and a half with Reading, scoring 2 goals and 20 assists. He also has experience in this league with South Carolina, Iowa and Orlando.

Stucker played his college hockey with the University of Minnesota from 2018-2021 and the University of Vermont from 2021-2023. He was a 7th round pick (210th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Stucker will wear number 4 for the Grizzlies this season. He wore number 40 for the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 campaign.

Voit scored 2 goals in 9 games with Utah.

The Grizzlies begin a three-game homestand with the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies annual Teddy Bear Toss is on Saturday, December 13, 2025.







