Grizzlies Announce a Plethora of Transactions Ahead of Homestand

Published on December 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Goaltender Kyle Keyser and Forwards Reilly Connors and Cooper Gay have been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. The Grizzlies have released defenseman Kabore Dunn and forward Adam Berg.

Keyser has appeared in 6 games with the Grizzlies this season and has a .3-2 record with a .936 save percentage and a 1.94 GAA.

Connors appeared in 8 games with Colorado this season and scored 2 goals and 11 penalty minutes. Last season Connors scored 5 goals and 3 assists with the Grizzlies. Connors was the captain of Yale's men's hockey team during the 2023-24 college season.

Gay signed a two-year NHL Entry Contract on March 26, 2025. In 94 games for St. Thomas over a three season stretch he scored 58 points (35 goals, 23 assists). Gay was an assistant captain at St. Thomas during the 2024-25 season, where he scored 19 goals and 11 assists in 35 games. Gay is the first player in the St. Thomas DI era to receive an NHL entry-level contract. He attended the Avalanche Development Camp during the summer of 2024.

Berg has played in 103 games with the Grizzlies over a three season stretch, scoring 16 goals and 24 assists. Dunn appeared in 3 games with Utah this season.

The Grizzlies have a big three game series this week at Maverik Center as they host the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday, December 13th is the Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss.







December 10, 2025

