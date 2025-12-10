Jack Matier Reassigned Back to Atlanta

West Valley City, UT - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Jack Matier has been assigned back to Atlanta from Milwaukee by Nashville.

Matier returns to Atlanta for the second time this season, having played in 8 games with the Gladiators after being assigned to club on October 23rd. The defenseman has 1 goal in 8 games with a +7 rating with the Gladiators this season. His goal was the game winner in a 2-1 overtime win at Savannah on 11/7. He played in one game with the Admirals after being recalled on November 15th.

Matier, 22, was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 4th round, 124th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'6, 205-pound defenseman returns to Atlanta after playing in 52 games with the Gladiators in the 2023-24 season, where he scored 6 goals and 11 assists for 17 points. Matier has played in 58 AHL games for the Milwaukee Admirals over the last three seasons, scoring 1 goal and 8 assists in that span.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, played in the Ontario Hockey League for four seasons with the Ottawa 67's, amassing 22 goals and 65 assists for 87 points in 180 games. In his final season of junior hockey before joining Milwaukee, Matier scored 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points and a +40 rating in 58 games in 2022-23. Matier won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, with one assist and a +4 rating in seven games. He also claimed gold representing Team Canada in the 2021 U-18 World Championship.

The Gladiators are on the road to take on the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, at 9:10 PM EST.







