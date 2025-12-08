Sylvester Moves into 4th Place on the Gladiators All-Time Points List in 3-2 Win over Jacksonville

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena in the rubber match of the three in three. Cody Sylvester finished the day with a goal and an assist, passing Eric Neiley for 4th place on the Gladiators all-time points list with 233 career points as a Gladiator.

Atlanta won in Jacksonville 7-2 on Friday, fell 4-3 in North Florida on Saturday, and squared off against the Icemen on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena in the rubber match of the three in three vs Jacksonville. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for the Gladiators, while Cameron Rowe started in goal for the Icemen.

The Gladiators got off to a hot start, scoring just 15 seconds in, as Cody Sylvester potted his fifth goal of the season from Ryan Nolan and Alex Young. Jacksonville rallied back six minutes into the first period, as Matteo Costantini scored his fourth goal of the season from Brody Crane and Peter Tischke to tie the game up at 1-1. Shots were even at 13 aside after one period of play.

Chad Nychuk broke the tie 5:25 into the second period, scoring his fourth goal of the season from Anthony Firriolo and Joey Cipollone to make it 2-1 Gladiators. Midway through the period, Ryan Conroy fought Kolby Johnson in an epic tilt. Nychuk's goal was the only goal of the second period, as Atlanta took the lead into the third period.

Isak Walther got in on the scoring 7:48 into the third period, tipping in a shot from Cody Sylvester to make it 3-1 Gladiators. With the assist, Cody Sylvester earned his 233rd point as a Gladiator, passing Eric Neiley for 4th most points in Gladiators history. Louis Boudon earned a point on the goal as well. The Icemen made a late push, making it a 3-2 game with a goal from Garrett Van Whye with 3:28 left in regulation, but T.J. Semptimphelter slammed the door shut and helped the Gladiators win the rubber match and improve to 14-5.

Semptimphelter stopped 29/31 for his seventh win of the year. Rowe stopped 31/34 in the loss. Atlanta went 0/3 on the power play, while the Icemen did not get an opportunity on the power play.

The Gladiators are off to the Rockies to take on the Utah Grizzlies in a three-game set on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with puck drop set for 9:10 PM EST. Coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube begins at 8:50 PM EST.

