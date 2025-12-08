Komets Win on Military Appreciation Night

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets faced the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday and came away with their fifth home win of the season on Military Appreciation Night.

After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones took advantage of a Komet turnover in front of goaltender Nathan Day as Luke Grainger netted the first goal of the match at 4:49. The Komets answered when Austin Magera lifted the puck under the crossbar, beating Cincinnati netminder Tommy Scarfone, scoring the game-tying goal on the power play. Odeen Tufto, playing in his first game since suffering an injury during last season's playoff, was credited with an assist. Blake Murray gave the Komets the lead with his sixth goal of the season, with assists going to Tyler Inamoto and Reese Harsch at 15:33.

In the third period, defenseman Harrison Rees scored his second goal of the season at 1:25 with assists credited to Murray and Austin Magera, and the scoring was concluded with a Matt Brown tally at 9:40 with Tufto picking up another assist, making the final score 4-1. Nathan Day won his third straight game, making 24 saves.







