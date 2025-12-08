Fuel Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Toledo

FISHERS - The Indy Fuel headed to Toledo, Ohio, to wrap up their three-in-three weekend. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Fuel came up short in the third period.

1ST PERIOD

Toledo controlled the opening five minutes, keeping steady pressure in the zone. Despite the early push, the Fuel made their first shot count. At 4:51, Sahil Panwar buried a top-right snipe off a setup from Cody Laskosky.

Panwar later took the game's first penalty at 18:01 for high-sticking. With 1:22 remaining in the period, things got chippy between both teams, but no additional penalties were assessed.

Fuel goaltender Mitchell Weeks stood strong through the first 20 minutes, turning away every Walleye chance. Toledo closed out the period holding a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal.

2ND PERIOD

Panwar started the second period in the box, finishing off his penalty carried over from the first. Toledo's Brandon Hawkins took a tripping minor off the opening faceoff, but the Fuel were unable to convert on the early power play.

At 6:53, Toledo broke through when Jordan Ernst got the Walleye their first goal of the night, with the assist coming from defenseman Jed Pietila.

3RD PERIOD

Just 17 seconds into the final period, Hawkins took his second minor of the night for delay of game. Things escalated at 11:48 when Jesse Tucker was assessed a roughing minor, and Pietila picked up a cross-checking call.

Moments later, at 12:16, Harrison Israels was whistled for tripping, giving Toledo a 4-on-3 power play for 1:33. Hawkins capitalized on the power play, tying the game at 13:29.

Only 44 seconds later, Will Hillman found the back of the net, giving the Walleye their first lead of the night.

The Fuel pulled their goalie with one minute remaining, and with 38.9 seconds left, Coach Duncan Dalmao called a timeout to draw up a final push. Despite the extra skater, Indy couldn't find the back of the net, and Toledo secured the 3-2 win.







