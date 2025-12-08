Blades Stay Hot, Extend Win Streak to Five Games

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Ben Brar is all smiles

NORFOLK, VA - The Florida Everblades completed a sweep of the Norfolk Admirals with a decisive 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon, extending their win streak to five games.

Florida nearly opened the scoring early when a Tarun Fizer wraparound produced a rebound chance for Hudson Elynuik, but the puck stayed out. Moments later, Norfolk was forced to make a goaltending change after an apparent injury to starter Jaxon Castor. The Blades quickly took advantage, capitalizing on their first powerplay opportunity as Logan Will buried a centering feed from Craig Needham for his third of the season. Florida continued their first period pressure, and minutes later Elynuik set up Ben Brar with a crisp drop pass on a clean zone entry to extend the lead to 2-0. Will Cranley was sharp in goal turning aside all eight Admirals shots in the opening frame and backstopped Florida through a Norfolk powerplay. Despite allowing two early goals, Norfolk goaltender Alex Worthington held firm late in the period, stopping point-blank chances from Oliver Chau and Logan Will who was hunting his second of the afternoon to keep the score 2-0 at the first intermission.

Norfolk nearly cut into the Everblades' lead early in the middle stanza after a dangerous turnover by Cranley, but the Florida netminder recovered in time to keep the hosts off the board. Moments later, Zach Berzolla extended the lead, blasting home his first of the year past the blocker side of Alex Worthington. Tarun Fizer nearly pushed the advantage to four, but Worthington denied the backdoor opportunity. Just 1:06 after Berzolla's marker, Dawson Barteaux buried his second of the season to trim the Blades' lead to 3-1.

Tensions rose immediately following Barteaux's goal, resulting in a penalty to Florida sending Norfolk to the powerplay. The Blues goaltending prospect continued his strong form throughout the second period turning away 11 of 12 Admirals shots leading Florida through two successful penalty kills. Following a stretch of relentless pressure, Kyle Penney restored the Blades' three-goal cushion inside the final minute of the middle frame, cleaning up a loose rebound in the crease for his sixth of the year.

Norfolk pressed early in the third period, firing eight of the first nine shots, but the Blades' netminder stood tall to preserve the three-goal cushion. Anthony Romano then gave Florida its largest lead of the afternoon, jamming home a rebound off a Zach Berzolla point shot to extend his point streak to eight games. The Admirals answered minutes later, as Brandon Osmundson netted his sixth of the year to pull Norfolk back within three. Just 1:14 later, however, Hudson Elynuik buried his seventh of the season, restoring the four-goal advantage ending any momentum Norfolk had gained.

Florida will return to Hertz Arena Friday December 12th for a divisional meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Blades Bites

Kyle Neuber made his season debut Sunday afternoon skating in his 283rd career game with the Florida Everblades

Florida has had defensemen score in three straight games, with Zach Berzolla's second-period goal marking the third straight contest in which a Blades blueliner has found the back of the net

Hudson Elynuik extended his point streak to seven games collecting 14 points over this stretch (7g-7a) and ranks T-3rd on the Everblades in scoring

Will Cranley has won each of his last five starts dating back to November 1 improving his record to 6-1-0-0 on the season

Florida has scored five goals or more in each of their wins during their current five-game winning streak

