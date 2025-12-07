Étienne Morin Returns to Calgary

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, defenseman Étienne Morin has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Morin, 20, has joined the Rush for two separate stints. He was most recently assigned to Rapid City on November 27th and played five games before today's call-up. Morin has totaled a goal and three points in seven games played with the Rush. He has also played six games with the Wranglers this season.

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec native scored his first professional goal on November 28th against Idaho.

The 6-foot defenseman was selected by the Flames in the second round, 48th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Morin is currently on an NHL entry-level contract.

