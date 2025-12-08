Hillman Scores Game-Winner in Come-From-Behind Victory over Indy

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye won tonight's game by a score of 3-2 over the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins tied the game with less than 10 minutes to go, Will Hillman buried the game-winner with 6 minutes to go, and Carter Gylander saved 29 of 31 shots he faced tonight.

How it Happened:

Sahil Panwar recorded the game's first goal for Indy at the 4:51 mark of the first period, putting the Fuel up 1-0 early.

Toledo got their first chance at a power play with 1:59 left in the first, as Indy was caught with a high stick. The period ended with Toledo outshooting 12-4, while trailing on the scoreboard 1-0. Toledo did not score on their power play.

It took six seconds into the second period for Toledo to take a penalty, as a tripping minor was called following the opening faceoff. The Fish were able to kill that penalty off. Jordan Ernst scored his 6th goal at the Huntington Center and 7th of the season on a stretch pass from center ice, sneaking the puck just into the corner of the net. Jed Pietila got the lone assist on the goal at the 6:53 mark of the second period to tie the game at one goal each.

Cody Laskosky scored Indy's second goal, re-taking the lead for the Fuel at the 17:04 mark of the second period. The Fuel outshot the Walleye 11-9 in the second as each team recorded a goal in the period, maintaining a one-goal Indy lead.

Toledo took a penalty 17 seconds into the third period, a delay of game call which the Walleye killed off. Jesse Tucker and Jed Pietila took coincidental minor penalties, Tucker for roughing and Pietila for a cross-check at the 11:48 mark of the third period. Fort Wayne took a tripping penalty soon after, setting up 4-on-3 hockey in favor of Toledo for 1:33.

Brandon Hawkins tied the game at two goals each with a snipe from the hash marks with 6:31 to go in the third period, his 8th goal of the season. Denis Smirnov and Riley McCourt each got assists on the goal.

Will Hillman took the lead on his 5th goal of the season on a tight pass across the offensive zone from Tanner Kelly 43 seconds after Hawkins's goal. Kelly and Mitch Lewandowski got the assists on the goal.

Indy couldn't get their goalie out of the net until the final minute. But when they did, Toledo held off the pressure and continued to hold on for the win. Toledo was outshot by Indy 31-30, but won the game 3-2, their 6th win this season when being outshot. The penalty kill was 2-for-2 and the power play finished 1-for-2.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Will Hillman, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (1 G)

3 - F Cody Laskosky, IND (1 G, 1 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye have a break before they head off to Iowa to face the Heartlanders in a two-game series on December 12th and 13th. The teams have played one game so far this season back on November 9th, where a Walleye set a franchise record with only nine shots on goal against. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 8:00 PM.







