Late Empty Net Goal Seals 3-1 Win for Wheeling over Greensboro

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







WHEELING, WV - After taking an early lead, the Greensboro Gargoyles saw the Wheeling Nailers score three power play goals in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.

Tyler Weiss kicked off the scoring with his second of the season 4:04 into the contest. David Gagnon got his first point since returning from the AHL with an assist, and Dalton Skelly picked up a secondary assist for his second point.

The Nailers found their first power play of the night a few minutes later and took just six seconds to tie the game on teddy bear toss night, sending plush animals raining from the stands at 7:14.

In the second period, the Nailers went back on the power play and scored the go-ahead goal at 12:16 with three seconds remaining on the Gargoyles kill.

Greensboro would pressure throughout the third period, but were sent shorthanded with 2:11 left in regulation. After a near equalizer, Connor Lockhart shot into the empty net from the Nailers defensive zone to clinch the win.

Wheeling finished three-for-three on their power play. Greensboro was held 0-for-2 on the advantage. Ruslan Khazheyev followed up a career high win in Jacksonville last Sunday with a solid performance, stopping 23 of 25 shots he faced.

The Gargoyles finish the three-game weekend series Sunday afternoon in Wheeling at 4:10 PM. The team returns home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Wednesday, December 17, to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Greensboro's Teddy Bear Toss Night is Friday, December 19, where the Gargoyles will wear specialty Ugly Sweater jerseys. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.