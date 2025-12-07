Entering Rare Air

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In the long and rich history of the South Carolina Stingrays, only nine players have donned the Stingrays logo on their chest for 300 games. Stingrays legends such as Brett Marietti, Andrew Cherniwchan, and Dave Seitz made their careers wearing the red, white, and blue, establishing the tradition of South Carolina Stingrays hockey.

That is no different for Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore, who is set to join an exclusive group on Sunday, playing in not only his 300th ECHL game but his 300th as a Stingray.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Moore's hockey career, like many kids trying to get into hockey while growing up in the South, did not start on skates, but rather on roller blades.

"One day after church, one of our family friends told us to come over to the roller rink," Moore said. "That's how it started. I grew up playing roller hockey until I was seven or eight and then made the switch to ice hockey."

After Moore started playing ice hockey, he played for a house team in Atlanta for four years. As he fell in love with hockey, he realized he wanted to take the next step. His older brother, K.J., wanted to as well. The two, who had never played together, and with the support of their parents, moved to Massachusetts and went to Brooks School in North Andover, MA, in 2012.

The two brothers were able to play together for the first time, and for three years, they had plenty of success while at Brooks.

"It was awesome to play three years with him," Moore said. "We always battled in the cul-de-sac growing up and we pushed each other. It was awesome to spend those three years in high school with him, and we won two championships together."

Throughout Connor's high school career, he started to garner interest from NCAA Division I programs and drew attention from Boston College Head Coach Jerry York.

"I had a really good freshman year of high school," Moore said. "Jerry York came and saw me one game when he was scouting another player who had already committed, so I kind of got lucky he was there watching."

After talking with York and touring Boston College's campus, Moore had his mind set on where he wanted to play collegiately.

"Right when I stepped on campus, it was a pretty easy decision for me," Moore said. "Growing up watching those teams win national championships, and with the track record they have of players making it to the next level, I knew that's where I wanted to go."

Moore committed to Boston College and got to play for York, the winningest head coach in college hockey history. While at BC, the defenseman won two Hockey East Regular Season Championships across his four years, playing in 139 games for the Eagles and logging 45 points. Playing at BC and for Coach York was something Moore will never forget.

"It was unbelievable," Moore said. "It was a pleasure to play for him. The dynamic he brought to the rink was incredible. From day one, he made everyone feel welcome. It was always fun coming to the rink to play under a legend, and I was fortunate enough to play for him for four years. He pushed me every day, and that's how I ended up here."

Moore graduated from Boston College in 2020 and was ready to make the jump to professional hockey, but with the world on hold, he returned home to Atlanta. While home, Moore continued to train and waited for a call and a chance.

The first team that called him was the Stingrays.

In his rookie season with South Carolina during the 2020-21 season, Moore played in 28 games for the Stingrays, who went to the Kelly Cup Finals, but he did not make the postseason roster. While some people would be deterred, Moore was not. Instead, it led him to grow as a player and a person, someone who, six years later, is set to make history with South Carolina.

"The transition from college to pro can be challenging," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. "Connor didn't play much that first season, but he handled it like a true pro, and to see how much he has grown in the last six years from that first season is a testament to him and that hard work."

After his rookie season, Moore skated in 56 games the following year for South Carolina, tallying 25 points, before logging 37 points in the 2022-23 season. Joining the roster that year was forward Josh Wilkins, who Moore had seen many times in his hockey career.

Wilkins, from Raleigh, NC, and Moore first played against each other when they were kids playing roller hockey in the South. While Moore played at Boston College, Wilkins went to Providence College, where the two played against each other in Hockey East. Now, the two kids from the South were on the same team, and it brought them together.

"It's cool to see someone from the South," Wilkins said. "I think that's a big part of our connection. Two southern kids, he went to Boston College, I went to Providence, we played against each other a lot. We knew of each other pretty well, not like we do now, but it's been awesome to have him."

Moore and Wilkins have now played for South Carolina for the last four seasons and are the longest-tenured players with the Stingrays. This past April, Wilkins played in his 300th professional game and knows how important a milestone this is.

"It means a lot, and it's really hard to do if you're lucky enough to get there," Wilkins said. "He's doing it with one organization, so that's even harder to do. I think it says a big part about his character, too. It's hard to play a professional sport and hard to play in one spot for a long time."

Stingrays Assistant Coach Scott Davidson, who has coached Moore and Wilkins each of the last three seasons, credits Moore's character for his success and longevity with the organization.

"Year after year, he's always found a way to rise to the top and be a presence on each team," Davidson said. "Good teams are held accountable by the coaching staff, and great teams are held accountable by the players, and he's a perfect example of someone who is saying the right things and leading by example. I think the young players that come through here always look up to those types of guys, and he has the experience to show those guys the ropes."

Now, as Moore prepares to join rare air by playing in his 300th game with the Stingrays, it's the bond and brotherhood of those who have come before him that makes the moment even greater in a place he now calls home.

"The guys who are ahead of me and the guys right behind me, they're all legends here," Moore said. "The alumni here are very tight-knit. You see guys that played in only 100 games, but they're sticking around. They love Charleston, they love the area, they love the city. They're very passionate about the Stingrays, and that's why we have such a good history here. It feels like one big family, and I would not change that for the world. I appreciate everything they've done for me."

"To have a guy like Connor helps carry the expectations and tradition of the Stingrays on the ice and in the community," Concannon said. "At some point, Connor will be done playing, but he will join the other alumni who now call Charleston home."

Moore is set to play in his 300th game on Sunday afternoon against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.

