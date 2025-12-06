Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today netminder Mitch Gibson has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Gibson, 26, was loaned to South Carolina on October 8 and has started 11 games this season for South Carolina. The Phoenixville, PA native is 7-4-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with one shutout this season.

His seven wins are tied for third most in the ECHL while his 2.20 goals-against average ranks 12th in the league. The 6-foot-1, 187 pound backstop was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 3-9.

In his ECHL career, Gibson is 41-19-3 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. His 41 wins with the Stingrays are eighth all-time in Stingrays franchise history.

Gibson, who signed with Hershey on June 25, has appeared in three games with the Bears in his career, holding a 3-0-0 record with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in his American Hockey League career.

