Game Day Preview: Americans Look for Sweep of Utah

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley (right) battles the Utah Grizzlies

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:10 PM in the final game of the three-game series. The Americans have won four of the first five games in the season series.

Allen Americans T onight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Day Producer: John Beifuss

On-ice Reporter: Isabella Keaton

Editor: Mathew McDowell

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Another Series Win: The Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center in front of another big crowd of 5,872. The win was the second win in a row for Allen, and their fourth victory in the last five games. Colby McAuley (3), Thomas Caron (3), Troy Murray (1), Brayden Watts (7), Spencer Asuchak (3), and Quinn Warmuth (1). Quinn Warmuth, Harrison Blaisdell, and Brayden Watts all had two-point games for the Americans. With the victory the Americans moved to a game over the .500 mark for the first time since opening night in Wichita.

Power Play Woes: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play for the second game in a row. The Americans have nine power play goals this season in 64 chances.

Tendeck Personal High: The 48 saves by David Tendeck are the most saves by the Allen netminder in his professional career. He had 47 saves while with Atlanta in the 22-23 season. The 51 shots allowed by the Americans this season is also a season high.

In the Season Matchup Hank Crone leads the Americans in scoring this season against Utah with six points in five games (4 goals and 2 assists). Jack Ricketts (2 goals and 3 assists) leads the Grizzlies with five points in five games.

Costantini To the IR: Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini has missed the last three games with a lower body injury. Costantini was placed on the 3-Day IR on Friday. With the Costantini on the shelf, David Tendeck made his third straight start on Friday.

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators dropped their fifth straight game on Friday night losing to the Laval Rocket 5-2 at CAA Arena. Laval broke a 2-2 tie in the third with three unanswered goals. Mark Duarte was held off the score sheet, while former Americans forward Phillipe Daoust scored his fifth goal of the season. Jackson Parsons was the backup netminder on Friday.

Number 500: Americans Captain Colton Hargrove will play in his 500th professional game tonight. 92 of his 499 games have been with the Americans.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 8-7-3

Home: 5-3-1

Away: 3-4-2

Last 10: 4-4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (16) Brayden Watts

Goals: (7) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Assists: (9) Brayden Watts, Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+4) Danny Katic, Andre Anania and Michael Gildon

PIM's (31) Thomas Caron

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 8-10-2

Home: 2-5-1

Away: 6-5-1

Last 10: 4-5-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (16) Jack Ricketts and Danny Dzhaniyev

Goals: (9) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (11) Danny Dzhaniyev

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata and Danny Dzhaniyev

Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+3) Colby Enns

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

