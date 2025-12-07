Atlanta Falls 4-3 in Gritty Match in Jacksonville

Atlanta Gladiators forward Mickey Burns

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 on Saturday night in the second game of three in three days. Taos Jordan netted the game winning goal with 4:50 left in regulation to give Jacksonville the 4-3 victory.

After thumping the Icemen 4-3 on Friday night, the Gladiators looked to continue their surge to the top of the South division standings and push their win streak to five games. The Icemen started netminder Michael Bullion, who came in relief of Scott Ratzlaff on Friday. The Gladiators turned to Ethan Haider between the pipes.

The first period began with the Icemen pressing, but the Gladiators were able to fend off the early attack. Atlanta had a chance on the power play but did not convert. Tempers flared as Kalan Lind fought Aiden Fulp. Late in the period, two quick strikes from Jacksonville put the Icemen up 2-0 at the end of the opening frame. It was Ryan Pitoscia and Chris Gando scoring 36 seconds apart to give Jacksonville the lead.

In the second frame, the game blew wide open, with Kalan Lind scoring his second of the year from Joey Cipollone and Anthony Firriolo to make it a 2-1 game. Lind located the loose puck in the blue paint and slapped it in for the goal. In the moments afterward, the Icemen went to the power play and scored six seconds into it, as Bennett MacArthur made it 3-1 Jacksonville 8:46 into the second period. Atlanta bit back with two goals 23 seconds apart in the final four minutes of the period, with a power play tally from Mike McNamee with 3:25 left, and a goal from Mickey Burns with 3:02 on the clock to tie the game at 3-3.

The third period was a battle for the lead, with the Gladiators getting some good looks in the offensive zone, and a pair of power play chances that they came up empty handed on. The Icemen broke the tie with 4:50 left in the third, as Taos Jordan fired in his first professional goal and the game winner off a faceoff win from Christopher Brown. Atlanta scrambled to try and tie the game, but were denied by Bullion as time dwindled away, and the Icemen won 4-3.

Michael Bullion stopped 29/32 in the win. Ethan Haider stopped 26/30 in the loss. Atlanta went 1/5 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.

The scene shifts to Duluth for the rubber match of the three in three, with puck drop set for 3:10 PM at Gas South Arena. Sunday's game is Max's Holiday Party, with the annual Sing for Santa, Jambo's PJ toss, and the first 1,500 fans receiving a Gladiators ornament courtesy of Bare Bones Steak House. Join the battle, get your tickets!

