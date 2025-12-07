Steelheads Sweep Lions With 4-1 Win On Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (14-7-2-0) defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (10-7-0-3) 4-1 on Saturday night. The Steelheads return to action next week with a three-game set on the road against the Wichita Thunder from Dec. 12-14.

The Steelheads' Teddy Bear Toss goal didn't quite go to plan tonight. While the bears did indeed hit the ice after Jade Miller opened the scoring in the first period, the goal was waved off for goaltender interference as the final bears were being collected around the players. Following the disallowed goal for the Steelheads, they got the reset they needed as Nick Canade netted the first goal of the contest after being sprung on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box on an outlet pass by Ty Pelton-Byce.

Just before the end of the period, Idaho took a 2-0 lead on an odd man rush, when Pelton-Byce fed Liam Malmquist in the right circle who lit the lamp for his fourth goal of the series with 33 seconds left in the frame.

In the second period, Matt Anderson extended the Idaho lead to 3-0 after skating in from the point and beating goaltender Ben Gaudreau up high on a 5-on-3 power play. Despite close calls and two goal reviews for the Steelheads, Anderson's tally stood as the lone goal of the middle frame.

Six minutes into the third period, Trois-Rivières got on the board when Jacob Dion snapped a shot past Idaho goaltender Jake Barczewski just below the right faceoff dot to make the score 3-1.

Brendan Hoffman sealed the deal for the Steelheads later in the period, winning a race down the ice and securing an empty net goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Barczewski made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win, while Gaudreau recorded 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

Matt Anderson (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 1 shot)

Jake Barczewski (IDH, 31 saves, win)

Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 0-2-2, +2, 3 shots)

