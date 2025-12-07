Rush Sweep Tahoe with Saturday Shootout Victory
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
Rapid City Rush's Nathan Torchia and Étienne Morin battle Tahoe Knight Monsters' Casey Bailey
(Rapid City Rush)
(STATELINE, Nev.) The Rapid City Rush (10-9-2) won a shootout thriller over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (13-9-1), 3-2, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday, clinching a three-game series sweep.
Ryan Chyzowski scored the Rush's two goals in regulation, a power play goal in the first and a 5-on-5 tally in the second. Both of his goals gave Rapid City one-goal leads.
Rapid City controlled shots and possession for much of the game, outshooting the Knight Monsters, 46-35. Tahoe did tie the game early in the third, forcing the Rush's sixth overtime session of the season. Despite numerous high-quality looks and dominant possession, Rapid City could not score in the seven allotted minutes.
In the shootout, the Rush took command. Chyzowski and Blake Bennett scored on their penalty shots, while Nathan Torchia denied Tahoe's first two shooters for a 2-0 victory in the shootout.
Torchia made up for lost time with a brilliant performance. The 25-year-old rookie from Baden, Ont. had not played since April 9th and did not dress until this week. Torchia stopped 33 out of 35 shots, and both shootout attempts. Cameron Whitehead made 43 saves in the losing effort.
The Rush picked up their first series sweep of the season and their first series victory against Tahoe. Rapid City has won five of the last six games, all coming against the top two teams in the Mountain Division.
Rapid City returns home for three-in-three against the Allen Americans, their first of two home series in December.
Next game: Thursday, December 11 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Rapid City Rush's Nathan Torchia and Étienne Morin battle Tahoe Knight Monsters' Casey Bailey
