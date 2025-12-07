Rapid City Earns Three-Game Sweep Over Knight Monsters with 3-2 Win in the Skills Competition on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were swept by the Rapid City Rush as they fell 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night.

In the first period, the Rush found the back of the net first, thanks to Ryan Chyzowski scoring on the power play to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead headed into the first intermission.

In the second period, Casey Bailey scored his tenth goal of the season to tie the game and send teddy bears flying onto the rink. All stuffed animals tossed onto the ice were donated to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department. Later in the frame, after the cleanup delay, Chyzowski found the back of the net again off a pretty pass from Rasmus Ekström to give the Rush a 2-1 advantage heading into the final 20.

In the third, Devon Paliani scored the lone goal to tie the score up at 2. After the remainder of the period featured a goaltender showdown between Cameron Whitehead for Tahoe and Nathan Torchia for Rapid City, the game headed to overtime.

In OT, despite high-quality chances from both sides, neither team could find the back of the net, and the game went to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Rush went two-for-two as Chyzowski and Blake Bennett scored while Torchia made saves against Paliani and Sloan Stanick to give Rapid City a 3-2 win, and a three-game sweep over the Knight Monsters.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

