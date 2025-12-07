Rapid City Earns Three-Game Sweep Over Knight Monsters with 3-2 Win in the Skills Competition on Teddy Bear Toss Night
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were swept by the Rapid City Rush as they fell 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night.
In the first period, the Rush found the back of the net first, thanks to Ryan Chyzowski scoring on the power play to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead headed into the first intermission.
In the second period, Casey Bailey scored his tenth goal of the season to tie the game and send teddy bears flying onto the rink. All stuffed animals tossed onto the ice were donated to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department. Later in the frame, after the cleanup delay, Chyzowski found the back of the net again off a pretty pass from Rasmus Ekström to give the Rush a 2-1 advantage heading into the final 20.
In the third, Devon Paliani scored the lone goal to tie the score up at 2. After the remainder of the period featured a goaltender showdown between Cameron Whitehead for Tahoe and Nathan Torchia for Rapid City, the game headed to overtime.
In OT, despite high-quality chances from both sides, neither team could find the back of the net, and the game went to a shootout.
In the shootout, the Rush went two-for-two as Chyzowski and Blake Bennett scored while Torchia made saves against Paliani and Sloan Stanick to give Rapid City a 3-2 win, and a three-game sweep over the Knight Monsters.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025
- Rush Sweep Tahoe with Saturday Shootout Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Win Another Series But Drop the Finale - Allen Americans
- Oilers Drop Rematch with Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Rapid City Earns Three-Game Sweep Over Knight Monsters with 3-2 Win in the Skills Competition on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Sweep Lions With 4-1 Win On Teddy Bear Toss Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Jackson Scores Three, Bison Down Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Split Roadtrip with Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dickinson Records Overtime Winner as Ambrosio Sends Teddy Bears Flying - Toledo Walleye
- Rizzo Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Royals Down Railers on Flyers Affiliation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers' Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Come up Short in Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Savannah's Comeback Falls Short Against Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Atlanta Falls 4-3 in Gritty Match in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- 'Clones Net Seven Goals, Defeat the Fuel on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones at Home on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Earn Two More Magical Points - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Hand Stingrays Their First Home Loss in Polino's Big Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- RECAP: Admirals Fall on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- South Carolina Stifled by Greenville on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Marooney Nets Teddy Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Maine Mariners
- Brennan Stops 38 in Adirondack's 2-1 OT Victory over Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Daniel Amesbury - Utah Grizzlies
- Isogai Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Add Goaltending Depth, Sign Tommy Scarfone to SPC - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Charlotte Recalls Mastrosimone - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Look to Extend Win Streak Versus Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Takes Game 1 in West Virginia, 3-1 over Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look for Sweep of Utah - Allen Americans
- Blades Rout Admirals with 8-4 Offensive Bonanza - Florida Everblades
- Rapid City Offense Has Third Period to Remember in 4-1 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals on the Wrong End of an 8-Spot Against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- Liam Malmquist Nets Hat Trick as Steelheads Down Lions, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Rapid City Earns Three-Game Sweep Over Knight Monsters with 3-2 Win in the Skills Competition on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Rapid City Offense Has Third Period to Remember in 4-1 Win
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Change
- Knight Monsters Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Rapid City