'Clones Net Seven Goals, Defeat the Fuel on Saturday Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Indy Fuel, 7-1, on Saturday night at Fishers Event Center. Highlighted by three-point performances Luke Grainger and Sam Stevens, the Cyclones recorded their second win of the year against the Fuel to split the weekend against Indy.

After a slow first half of the first period, the Cyclones erupted for three goals to close out the first 20 minutes of the game. Zack Trott scored his third goal of the season from the slot to open the scoring for Cincinnati.

Aaron Bohlinger would follow up with his second of the season, after John Jaworski and Nick Rhéaume recorded assists on Cincinnati's second of the night. Ryan Kirwan closed out the offense with 25 seconds to go in the period with a power play goal. His eighth PPG of the season made it 3-0 heading into the second period.

With his goal, Kirwan extends his goal streak to four games, the longest active goal streak in the ECHL right now. In addition, he extended his point streak to five consecutive games.

In the second period, the Cyclones would bolster their lead. Zack Trott scored his second of the night, giving him his third multi-point performance of the season.

At the 14:04 mark of the second period, Lincoln Griffin capitalized on a breakaway chance after serving a penalty. His sixth goal of the season gave the Cyclones a five goal lead heading into the final frame.

Luke Grainger would score his sixth of the season as well, making it 6-0 just 1:48 into the third period. Stevens logged his third assist of the game on that play. Indy would net one to break up the shutout 10 minutes later.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine rounded out the scoring, netting his fifth of the year off assists from Nick Carabin and John Jaworski. Cincinnati saw five players record multi-point performances as the club advanced to 11-8-1-0 this season. In addition, Cincinnati advanced to 7-4-0-0 on the road this season.

Cincinnati closes out the three-game road weekend tomorrow night against the Fort Wayne Komets. Tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

